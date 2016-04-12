© universal instruments

Mack Technologies goes with Universal Instruments’ Fuzion platform

CEM solution provider, Mack Technologies, has chosen Universal Instruments’ Fuzion platform solutions to boost efficiency for its high-mix product requirements and increasing volume demands.

The company has issued purchase orders for an initial deployment of six machines to be installed in Mack’s Massachusetts and Florida manufacturing operations. Fuzion was selected based on its architecture and software tools with the ability to improve productivity and utilisation in higher-mix environments, and also enabling higher volume efficiency for Mack’s Mexico manufacturing operations.



“We’ve enjoyed years of success and built a substantial customer base with our current Universal lines. More importantly, we’ve experienced the high level of support and partnership that Universal has provided,” said Mack Technologies President, Will Kendall.



The FuzionXC2-37 variant will be installed in both Mack’s Massachusetts and Florida operations as part of the initial equipment deployment.



“Fuzion will be a powerful tool for Mack, and is particularly complementary in such a high-mix environment. It will not only increase output and yields across a varied product range, but will also considerably reduce overall cost of operation,” noted Universal Instruments Vice President of Customer Operations, Brad Bennett.