Argosy opens new facility to expand Aerospace material manufacturing

Argosy International, a supplier of advanced composites and related materials to the Asia Pacific aerospace industry, has started construction of their new 2'300 square-meter manufacturing facility located in Taichung City, Taiwan.

The new facility is located in the Taichung Duty Free Zone and will be qualified to AS9100. It includes a clean room, cutting table, and freezer to process cut-to-shape composite kits. The configuration of the new space will allow the company to provide Composite Aerospace Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region with composite kitted solutions.



“Argosy Taiwan Aerospace Materials (ATAM) builds on the success of Argosy’s Vendor Managed Inventory program which was originally launched in 2006,” according to Ryan Flugel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Argosy.



“This facility is multi-customer oriented, and can be easily replicated in other locations to support customer’s growth and requirements. We are excited about expanding our manufacturing capabilities with this new large facility. This will enable us to increase capacity and expand our capabilities in providing innovative solutions to our customers,” Mr. Flugel continued.