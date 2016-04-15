© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Electrical industry with increased order intake

After a slight decline in the previous month, order intake for the German electrical industry increased again in February 2016 Overall they exceeded their previous year's level by 5.8 percent.

Domestic orders and order intake increased by 7.2 and 4.9 percent respectively. While customers from within the euro zone placed 14.3 percent more orders (when compared to 2014), order intake from third countries decreased by 0.5 percent.



Cumulated over the first two months of 2016r, order intake stood 2.7 percent higher than during the comparable period of 2015. Domestic and foreign order intake increased by 4.4 and 1.5 percent respectively. The order intake from the euro zone registered an increase of 3.0 percent; the number of orders from third countries only increased by 0.5 percent.



At EUR 14.4 billion, German electrical companies reported on YoY 5.3 percent more revenue in February 2016. While domestic sales figures rose by an impressive 9.4 per cent to EUR 7.0 billion, international sales grew at a comparatively moderate 1.9 percent to EUR 7.4 billion. The business with partners in the euro zone improved by 5.0 percent to EUR 2.9 billion, sales to customers from third countries, however, stagnated (+ 0.2 percent to EUR 4.5 billion).



YTD, industry revenues grew to EUR 27.2 billion – an increase of 3.0 percent – compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales climbed by 5.8 percent to EUR 13.3 billion, foreign sales increased by only 0.6 percent to EUR 13.9 billion. Revenue from customers within the euro zone increased – YTD – by 1.7 percent to EUR 5.4 billion. Revenue from third countries remained on the previous year's level with EUR 8.5 billion.



Although the assessment of the current business situation has improved again recently, the general business expectations declined slightly.