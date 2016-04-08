© bae systems

BAE Systems to produce assault amphibious vehicles for Japan

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce new Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs) for the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

“We’re proud to support the Japanese military’s recapitalization by providing this enhanced amphibious capability,” said Dean Medland, vice president of programs at BAE Systems’ Combat Vehicles business. “As the original equipment manufacturer of the AAV fleet, we have a strong history of supporting this platform.”



BAE Systems will provide 30 new AAV7A1 Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability/Rebuild to Standard (RAM/RS) vehicles, plus supply tools and test equipment to support maintenance. The company will also provide training aids for the vehicles to the Japanese military.



Work on the contract will take place at BAE Systems’ York, Pennsylvania facility. Production is expected to begin in August with vehicle deliveries beginning one year later. Final delivery to Japan is expected to take place by the end of 2017.