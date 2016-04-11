© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Norautron expands in Poland

Norwegian EMS provider Norautron is expanding in Poland. The new 8'400 square-meter subsidiary, Norautron SA, is now officially a part of the group.

As CEO Øyvind Sedivy explains: “For Norautron, it is essential to have a low-cost manufacturing site within the EU. This site is a key to our continued expansion. It also extends our offerings to include both machining and welding of mechanical components. Our intention for this site is for it to become a full EMS provider.”