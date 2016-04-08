© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Incap expands production facilities in India

EMS provider Incap has signed a construction contract for an expansion of its factory in India. The construction will start in April and the 2'000 square-meter expansion is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2016.

The – EUR 1 million – expansion will boost the manufacturing capacity to meet the demand of the growing export business.



The factory is located in Tumkur, near Bangalore. The floor space of the current facilities is approximately 7'700 square-metres and the number of personnel is about 400. The factory manufactures power supplies, inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel dispensers, electric actuators as well as other electronic products.