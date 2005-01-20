Perlos to lay-off 200

Perlos starts statutory negotiations for lay-offs at the Lehmonharju plant in Kontiolahti. The near future outlook of Perlos’ Lehmonharju plant has weakened.

Today, Perlos will start statutory negotiations for lay-offs at the Lehmonharju plant to adjust the number of personnel according to the new situation. The negotiations for lay-offs concern a maximum of 200 people, and apply to all workers in production. It is anticipated that the layoffs will last for 90 days at most.



The Lehmonharju plant currently employs approximately 640 people. The plant manufactures mechanical modules for mobile phones for customers in the international telecommunications industry. At the end of 2004, Perlos employed 6,117 people.



Perlos anticipates the first-quarter net sales of the Telecommunications and Electronics business sector to be slightly lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Full-year net sales are expected to rise according to unit growth in the mobile phone market.



The net sales of the Healthcare business sector is anticipated to grow substantially in the first quarter, compared with the first quarter of the previous year. Growth in full-year net sales is expected to significantly outpace that of the pharmaceutical industry market.



The first quarter profit of Perlos Corporation is anticipated to be substantially lower than in the corresponding in 2004. For the full year 2005, both net sales and profit are expected to be strongly weighted on the latter part of the year.