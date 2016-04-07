© daimler

Daimler start production of nine-speed automatic transmissions in Romania

Daimler's Romanian subsidiary Star Assembly has started production of the 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission.

"With the expansion of transmission production in Sebes, we are able to respond more flexibly and efficiently to the growing demand for automatic transmissions," says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management. Daimler is investing more than 300 million euros in the expansion of its production capacity in Sebes and is creating around 1.000 new jobs.



Daimler is investing a total of more than EUR 300 million in the expansion of capacity and is creating around 1'000 additional jobs at its Romanian subsidiary Star Assembly. The new production area covers the size of around ten football pitches. Some 500 kilometres of cables and 5'000 tonnes of metal went into its construction.



Daimler currently employs over 1'800 people at the two sites operated by its Romanian subsidiaries Star Transmission and Star Assembly.