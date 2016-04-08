© makerbot

MakerBot: 100'000 3D printers sold worldwide

MakerBot has hit somewhat of a milestone – the company has sold more than 100'00 3D printers worldwide.

“Being the first company to have sold 100'000 3D printers is a major milestone for MakerBot and the entire industry,” said Jonathan Jaglom, CEO at MakerBot.



Out of the 100,000 3D Printers MakerBot has sold over 40'000 are Wi-Fi connected.



“MakerBot has made 3D printing more accessible and today is empowering businesses and educators to redefine what’s possible. What was once a product used only by makers and hobbyists has matured significantly and become an indispensible tool that is changing the way students learn and businesses innovate,” Jaglom adds.