The numbers are in – 3'100 to leave Nokia

As previously reported, the Finnish company will reduce its workforce as part of its synergy and transformation program. 1'300 positions will be eliminated in Finland.

The layoffs are a part of the company's transformation program, under which Nokia is targeting EUR 900 million of operating cost synergies to be achieved in 2018 related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. According to a Finnish language release from the company, Nokia plans to reduce its Finnish workforce by 1'300.



A Reuters report claims that the company will also reduce its German workforce by 1'400, as well as its French by 400 (the company will however create 500 new positions within its French R&D department).