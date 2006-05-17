FlexLink acquires TOPS Conveyor Systems in Canada

Agreement has been reached between FlexLink and TOPS Conveyor Systems, Inc., of Burlington, Ontario, covering the acquisition by FlexLink of all shares, effective May 31.

The new company will operate as FlexLink Systems Canada, Inc. TOPS Conveyor Systems employs 30 people and net sales were CDN $ 8.2 million in 2005.



The acquisition follows FlexLink's growth strategy in the production logistics field by increased geographical presence. TOPS is the leading conveyor system supplier in Canada and provides solid knowledge in general application technology and has a well developed customer base. The new company will be the base for continued growth in the Canadian market as the FlexLink activity range will provide access to new customer groups. The acquisition is subject to approval by the authorities



“This development is beneficial to our customers as we now can offer direct access to the worldwide FlexLink experience base, to complement the most comprehensive product range in the marketplace. Many of our Canadian customers are operating internationally and they can look forward to state of the art production logistics solutions and consistent global service,” says Marcus Verbrugge, Managing Director of TOPS Conveyor Systems.



“We are very satisfied to reach this agreement with TOPS, as it provides a solid platform for further growth. Industrial investment is expected to remain on a healthy level in Canada in the coming period and we see growth opportunities in new segments as well as for geographical expansion within Canada,” says Mattias Perjos, CEO of FlexLink.