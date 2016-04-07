© icefields dreamstime.com

REACH Annex XVII has Cadmium added – Use in paints forbidden

On 16 February, the European Commission added to Annex XVII of the REACH regulation ((EC) No. 1907/2006) “Cadmium CAS No. 7440-43-9 EC No. 231-152-8 and its compounds” (Official Journal L40/5).