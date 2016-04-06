© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Medovex enters into distribution agreement with Innosurge

The agreement between Medovex and Innosurge covers the distribution of the DenerveX System throughout Scandinavia, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Dennis Moon, Medovex Executive Vice President, stated, "Innosurge serves as a perfect call point fit for our mission to provide a successful distribution, sales and marketing foundation for our entry of the DenerveX System in all of Scandinavia representing an important market in Europe."



"With Innosurge as a specialized distributor offering complex and innovative spine products throughout Scandinavia, we are closing a gap while showing a professional presence in a major market," added Manfred Sablowski, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. "Our goal is to continuously improve our international market presence by expanding our network of strong distributors with knowledgeable sales and support personnel, and in close proximity to our customers."



Innosurge is expected to provide sales, marketing and distribution services for the launch of the DenerveX System.