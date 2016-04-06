© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Hanza continues to invest in Poland

After last year's investments in machinery, Sweden-based EMS-provider Hanza continues its shopping trip: in February, the company had a new solder paste printer delivered.

The VERSAPRINT S1-2D printer is the first of this year's acquisitions for the Polish operations. Mariusz Nowak, CEO of Hanza Electronics Poland, explains that the printer had been shortlisted, amongst other things such as X-ray inspection and a reflow oven. There are also plans to invest in retooling tables, feeders and feeder calibration devices. Delivery of all these machines is planned for later this year.



Mariusz Nowak also confirms that Hanza will continue its expansion in Poland (after having announced the sale of its Slovak units in December last year). Details were note revealed, but the aim is to "create a strong and competitive Polish unit".