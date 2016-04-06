© demarco dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter restructures subsidiaries in Estonia

Harju Elekter decided to merge the metal factories of the Group’s Estonian subsidiaries - AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika and AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika - into AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika. The merger of factories will be realised over the course of 2016.

In connection with restructuring, changes were also made in the management bodies of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika. Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika will be expanded to include two members: former manager Urmas Paisnik will continue as a Management Board member; the supervisory board appointed Andre Koit as the second Management Board member, who, due to his appointment to the Management Board, was recalled from the Supervisory Board of the subsidiary on 5 April this year.



Starting from 5 April 2016, the composition of the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter Teletehnika will be as follows: Chairman Endel Palla and members Andres Allikmäe, Tiit Atso, Kadri Kassmann, and Jan Osa (Managing Director of AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika) as a new member.