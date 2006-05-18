Electronics Production | May 18, 2006
Arrow in close cooperation with Newtest
Arrow exercises strengths to help Newtest bring fitness monitor to market.
Newtest Bone Exercise Monitor helps users to increase bone mass and prevent osteoporosis
A company specialising in sports exercise monitoring equipment has brought an innovative new product to market with help from Arrow. The Bone Exercise Monitor, developed by Newtest Oy, based in Oulu, Finland, assists individuals with exercise programmes to increase bone mass and help prevent osteoporosis. The device is aimed particularly at women, whose bone mass begins to deteriorate after the age of 30.
The Newtest Bone Exercise Monitor tracks daily physical activities, including chores. Its display shows the user's achievement level as a percentage of the daily - or weekly - required exercise level. This feedback can then be used to motivate, as well as manage the exercise programme.
Founded in 1993, Newtest is a well-established fitness technology enterprise. Professional sports teams, including leading European football clubs, use the company's Powertimer product extensively. When Newtest turned its attention to the retail fitness market it decided to develop a technology platform on which a new generation of products could be built. Arrow's engineers worked closely with the Newtest research and development team, assisting with the platform development as well as the first product based on it - the Bone Exercise Monitor.
As the main electronic component supplier, Arrow has been involved in sourcing all the key parts from processor, accelerometer and memory devices through to the peripheral circuitry. Arrow's logistical capabilities have also been important and the two companies have worked in close partnership with Audel, Newtest's contract equipment manufacturer.
"Arrow has been an extremely supportive partner for Newtest in the development of the Bone Exercise Monitor and of new products we plan to bring to market," said Marko Ala-Ketola, sales and marketing director, Newtest. "The technical support is complemented by Arrow's logistical strength, which could become increasingly valuable as our business extends globally."
Reino Suonsilta, managing director, Arrow Finland, commented: "Newtest is a dynamic company with a pipeline of exciting products whose sales have the potential to expand rapidly. Arrow is well-positioned to support this progression, from nurturing designs with our application engineering teams to managing the logistical challenges faced as volume manufacturing begins."
