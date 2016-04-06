© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Bosch goes with Viscom for new AXI

Robert Bosch and Viscom AG will continue their partnership in the automated X-ray inspection (AXI) area as Bosch has decided to go with Viscom's solution once again.

The Viscom system X7056 is the focus of this agreement: "We trust the quality and inspection performance and with our selection of this product after an intensive competition, underscore our ongoing cooperation with Viscom," stated Andreas Schmid, central buyer at Robert Bosch GmbH.



Volker Pape, Executive Board at Viscom AG, welcomes the further cooperation with Bosch: "We are happy our customer acknowledges our continual readiness to fulfill increasing demands."



In addition to its high inspection depth and image quality, the Viscom system X7056 is also distinguished by its versatility in the 3D, 2.5D and 2D X-ray areas. Optional AOI integration can also be realized. The inspection of electronics assemblies populated on one or both sides is also available.