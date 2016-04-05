© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

European semiconductor market keeps the pace in February

In February 2016, sales of semiconductors in Europe amounted to USD 2.697 billion. European market was substantially flat compared to January, when sales were USD 2.721 billion, according to ESIA

Sales in Europe declined less than in the other regions, as the worldwide semiconductor market adjusted downward in February compared to the previous month. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February 2016 were USD 26.019 billion, down 3.2% versus the previous month.



In Europe, semiconductor sales were driven by optoelectronic devices, up 8.3% compared to January; sensors and actuators, up 5%; discretes, up 3% and analog devices, up 2%. Sales of application-specific devices in Europe also grew compared to January.



In February, exchange rate effects decreased significantly compared to January, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.464 billion in February 2016, down 2.0% versus the previous month.