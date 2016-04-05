© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Kadant acquires the PAALGROUP

Kadant a supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries, has acquired RT Holding GmbH, the parent corporation of a group of companies known as the PAALGROUP (PAAL) for approximately EUR 51 million.

PAAL manufactures channel balers and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials. The company is headquartered in Germany and has operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.



“Our acquisition of PAAL broadens our product portfolio and extends our presence deeper into recycling and waste management,” said Jonathan W. Painter, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “With its strong aftermarket business and emphasis on product innovation, PAAL is an excellent fit with Kadant.”



Franzotto Hornung, president and chief executive officer of PAAL, commented, “We are excited to join Kadant and become a part of this dynamic organization. Kadant’s global platform and business model offers a number of exciting opportunities to extend PAAL’s leading market position in Europe to geographic regions around the globe.”



PAAL's primary products include horizontal balers and conveyors used to process various materials including paper, plastic, and metal.