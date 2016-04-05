© harman

Harman's Chinese product development center is up and running

Harman International Industries has started operations of the Harman Suzhou Global Product Development Center (PDC).

The new facility, located in the Suzhou Industrial Park, is Harman’s largest R&D hub for car audio products worldwide, and the third global car audio product development center following the United States and Germany. The Suzhou PDC will work side-by-side with Harman’s existing manufacturing facility on the same site in order to seamlessly integrate of development and production.



“Harman’s new development center in Suzhou is a physical testament to our commitment to customer focus and innovation – two of our key corporate values," said Dinesh C. Paliwal, Harman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. "China is the largest automotive manufacturer and market in the world, and the launch of the Harman Suzhou PDC not only moves us closer to the Chinese market and customers, but strengthens our global development networks. It also represents a strategic step to drive our continuous high-speed growth in China through innovation and quality excellence – and reflects the government’s priorities for 'Smart Manufacturing in China.'”



Covering 12'000 square meters, the Suzhou PDC can accommodate 350 scientists, engineers and supporting teams, and features advanced R&D facilities. The facility boasts product development labs, testing labs and pilot manufacturing lines. It will be responsible for providing product testing services to Harman plants globally supporting tests for acoustic environment, EMC, machinery, acoustic inspection, and stability and consistency.