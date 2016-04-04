© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Nexans shuts down cable facility dedicated to defence market

The company will close its Elm City factory in North Carolina – dedicated to the defence market in the US – in early summer.

The US subsidiary – based in Elm City – will cease its production of defence wires and cables on June 30 2016.



The decision has been taken in response to both a lack of profitability for the facility combined with the generally unfavourable mid to long term prospects for the defence cable market in the region, the company states in a press release.



The press release states that employees at the Elm City factory have been notified of the closure and that production will cease on June 30 2016. The group will continue to service the aerospace and defence cable markets, from existing factories in other locations.