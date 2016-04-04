© mx electronics

MX Electronics Manufacturing appoints new VP of operations

California-based EMS provider, MX Electronics Manufacturing, has recently appointed its new VP of Operations - Jeffrey Nicholas as part of the ongoing company expansion plan.

Before MX Electronics Manufacturing, Mr. Nicholas had been with Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) for over 32 years. MSS is a division of Meggitt PLC, a company in the design and manufacturing of dynamic instrumentation for vibration, shock and pressure measurement with products built for mission-critical applications in aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical and energy industries.



Mr. Nicholas was the Senior Director for Manufacturing as well as the Deputy Site General Manager for Meggitt’s facility in Irvine, California. He was responsible for the consolidation of three manufacturing sites into a new 195 square feet location.



“For over two years, I worked very closely with Jeff, as we prepared for the consolidation of two geographically separated manufacturing facilities (one in California, the other in New Hampshire), into a combined new location,” says Douglas Calder, VP of Manufacturing Strategy at Meggitt Sensing Systems. “Working frequently across the continent, he became a key factor in the success of the consolidation project; and executed his responsibilities, always respectful of the individuals he worked with at all levels of the organization.”