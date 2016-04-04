© abb

ABB to power and control flood barrier system to protect Venice

ABB will supply the complete integrated electrical and automation system designed to block the high tides and storm surges that enter the Venetian Lagoon from damaging the historic center of Venice.

The Mo.S.E. system (the Italian acronym for experimental electro mechanic module), is a flood barrier system designed to block the high tides and storm surges that enter the lagoon year after year through three inlets and regularly flood the center of Venice. ABB received the automation order in 2015 and the electrical order in early 2016. Together the orders total more than USD 38 million.



The solution will make use of ABB's IoT, Services and People concept to manage data signals from more than 50'000 devices and coordinate operation of the entire flood protection system – which consists of flood barriers, navigation locks, and breakwaters to shield the lagoon from rising sea levels.



“The seamless integration of power and automation is a key element of ABB’s Next Level strategy to ensure safe, reliable and efficient operations for our customers,” said Peter Terwiesch, President of ABB’s Process Automation division. “These latest orders are another case where the connection of things, services, and people not only creates customer value but can also contribute to a better world.”