NOTE moves headquarter

NOTE is moving its headquarter from Norrtälje to Danderyd outside of Stockholm, Sweden.

Due to a decision made at NOTE´s annual meeting the group´s headquarter will be moved from Norrtälje to Danderyd. The move will finished by June.



"We will now come closer to our customers and suppliers wich will enhance the cooperation. Many of our customers are based in the northern regions of Stockholm and therefore it feels natural to move to this region", NOTE´s CEO Arne Forslund said in a statement. "In addition the assets of good competence will improve as we are moving towards the big city region of Stockholm - I only see benefits with this move", Arne Forslund added.