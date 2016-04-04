© olo Electronics Production | April 04, 2016
A 3D printer that prints directly from your Smarphone
OLO's technology is rather simple – as half of the hardware that is used is already in the hands of the owner – making 3D-printing more available then it has been.
Figure this, as many smartphones as there are is – that's how many potential 3D printers there are with this solution, as the company utilises the users smarphone as one of two main components.
The OLO team has been working for two years reinventing the mechanics, reengineering micro-chip and finalising the design. The result is a device which is made out of only 7 plastic parts, one chip, and one motor, and with that a price tag that is on the smaller side.
And a Kickstarter campaign has proven that there most definitely exists an interest for a product such as this. In its campaign, the company asked for USD 80'000 from potential backers – with still days left of the campaign, the company has raised USD 1.86 million.
The printing is being done with a line of materials called Daylight Resins, which harden under
the white light of a smartphone screen. And the printers case has been designed to speciﬁcally to ﬁlter out all harmful external light aiming to maximize the precision of the print, which can reach 42 micron resolution.
The entire device weighs in at just over a pound and allows for 400 cubic centimetres of printing volume, and can ﬁt almost any phone, including the iPhone 6S+ and Galaxy A7. The unit runs via OLO’s app and on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.
