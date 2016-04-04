© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 04, 2016
Micron's Q2 revenues dropped 30% YoY
Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology recorded revenues, for the second quarter of 2016, of USD 2.93 billion – which is a decrease of 12% compared the first quarter of 2016 and a 30% decrease YoY.
Cash flows from operations were $763 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP Net Income – or rather net loss – was $97 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $206 million, for the first quarter of fiscal 2016.
The company explains the lower revenues primarily due to approximate 10% declines in both DRAM average selling prices and sales volume.Non-Volatile trade revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 declined 6% compared to the first quarter primarily as a result of an approximate 15% decline in average selling prices partially offset by an increase in sales volume.
"Although we continue to navigate challenging market conditions, we are on track with deploying our advanced DRAM and NAND technologies and improving our cost structure," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "As a result, we expect to significantly improve our competitive position as we move through the second half of 2016 and beyond."
The company's overall consolidated gross margin of 20 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was 5 percent lower compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016 primarily due to lower average selling prices partially offset by manufacturing cost reductions for Non-Volatile products.
The company explains the lower revenues primarily due to approximate 10% declines in both DRAM average selling prices and sales volume.Non-Volatile trade revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 declined 6% compared to the first quarter primarily as a result of an approximate 15% decline in average selling prices partially offset by an increase in sales volume.
"Although we continue to navigate challenging market conditions, we are on track with deploying our advanced DRAM and NAND technologies and improving our cost structure," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "As a result, we expect to significantly improve our competitive position as we move through the second half of 2016 and beyond."
The company's overall consolidated gross margin of 20 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was 5 percent lower compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016 primarily due to lower average selling prices partially offset by manufacturing cost reductions for Non-Volatile products.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments