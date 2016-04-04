© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

6 River Systems lands $6 million in VC financing

6 River Systems has secured USD 6 million in funding. The round was led by Seth Winterroth of venture fund Eclipse and includes participation from iRobot.

The funding is expected to support the expansion of the 6RS engineering team and to support customer pilots already in progress.



Jerome Dubois, Rylan Hamilton, and Christopher Cacioppo founded 6RS in 2015. Dubois and Hamilton are former executives of Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics), a Boston-based mobile robotics company acquired by Amazon in 2012 for USD 775 million.



6RS targets the e-commerce market, which according to the company is underserved by existing material handling vendors. The 6RS system aims to reduce the capital needed to automate fulfillment centers and provides labor savings.



Talking about partnership with 6RS, Seth Winterroth said, “The acquisition of Kiva left a void in this space that has yet to be filled. This, coupled with rapid growth in e-commerce globally, has resulted in a need for next-gen automation tools. We are pleased to be partnering with a world-class team that has significant experience implementing supply-chain solutions that enhance fulfillment operations.”