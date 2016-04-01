© konsberg

Kongsberg Satellite Services signs agreement with EUMETSAT

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded satellite support agreement with duration until 2042 with the European meteorological organization EUMETSAT.

The agreement has, with options, a total value of approximately NOK 550 million (about EUR 58.4 million) in the period from 2016 to 2042. EUMETSAT will install three new antenna systems at KSAT’s Svalbard facility and the systems will be maintained by KSAT. The systems are Ka-band and constitute new technology. Svalbard is particularly well suited for this due to the dry Arctic atmosphere.5



The agreement covers maintenance and site operation for as much as five antenna systems, and the agreement has, with options, a value of NOK 550 million in the period from 2016 to 2042.



“This contract strengthens KSAT’s position as the world leading provider of ground station services. I’d also like to emphasize how important this contract is for the long term activity at our Svalbard facility,” says KSAT President Rolf Skatteboe.