Elprint invests in DES from Höllmüller

Norway based PCB-producer Elprint AS has invested around 0.4€ million in a Developing-Etching-Stripping (DES) system from Höllmüller Maschinenbau GmbH.

This new DES system will work in tandem with the recently installed ComPlate system, also from Höllmüller, in securing fine line patterns and high-tech quality in the whole plating process and will allow Elprint to transport boards from 4mm thickness down to 50µm. The DES system will become operational during summer 2006.



The Höllmüller DES system is developed for the finest circuit board patterns and the thinnest innerlayers, thus giving corresponding high precision, reliability and reproducibility. The etching module is characterised by a whole series of innovations, bringing precise results in combination with a very flexible process.



"What we are seeing is that technology is driven by consumer electronics - mobile phones for example. As a consequence everything related to the PCB is getting smaller, more compact and flexible. Complementary to the ComPlate system, the new DES system will allow us to extract maximum effect during the DES process. And, due to the flexible conditions under which we work, it is essential for us to work with a flexible supplier. Höllmüller is just that, exceding our expectations. We are now just looking to seeing the DES in place and operational" says Helge Nilsen, CEO Elprint AS.