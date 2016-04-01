© tesla

Electric is more than a trend - Tesla's Model 3 just proved that

Tesla has just announced its car aimed for the “masses” and it looks like it made an impact. During the event the company received more that 130'000 pre-orders for its new Model 3.

During the event, the company brought in more than 130'000 pre-orders, or reservations, for the company's new USD 35'000 Model 3 car, that's more than USD 4 billion, reports the Verge.



But lets take a look at the specs of this new electric vehicle for the masses. It is the company's most affordable car yet. It's said to achieve 215 miles of range per charge. It's reported to reach 60 mph within 6 seconds – I'm sure we'll see plenty of videos on YouTube of that – and it also features the company's autopilot.