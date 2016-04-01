© andreadonetti dreamstime.com

Autonomous bicycle – the ride of the future?

Okay, so the hoverboard from the 'Back to the future'-movies may still not be here. But what about getting up on an autonomous bike that will take you anywhere?

The German company Gefälschtes Produkt GmbH has started field trials for their autonomous bike, Witz 1, as the model is called. Field trials will start in the town of Bielefeld in early April.



The bicycle uses a variety of sensors to keep both steady and analyse the traffic situation. You on the other hand can concentrate on doing the pedalling. It will navigate the streets using a sophisticated GPS-system that offers the chance to add waypoints where the driver can pre-schedule stops at the local grocery store, pub or – why not – a friend’s house.



And, the best thing – much like with an electric bike – you can lean back and even let the bike do the pedalling.



A premium version of the bike called 'Großer Witz' is also part of the future product portfolio. This will have an infotainment-system mounted to the handlebar.



-----



In case you were wondering - this was our April fools joke.