© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Vexos team up with cms electronics

Vexos, a full service provider for electronic manufacturing and material services, and cms electronics, a service provider for electronic manufacturing, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement.

The agreement aims to strengthen the global reach and scale of each company and give customers additional reach to more easily start locally and scale globally. With the relationship the companies can offer its customers services from both companies -

from prototype, manufacturing and full box build, with operations now serving North America, Europe, and Asia.



“The partnership between Vexos and cms electronics is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies’ respective strengths and gives a greater global reach for our customers,” said David Buckley, President and CEO of Vexos. “In keeping with our focus of local service, global capabilities, this partnership expands the Vexos footprint for our global customers.”



“With Vexos, cms electronics found the perfect partner for our Follow the customer – strategy. We reached another milestone”, declares Michael Velmeden, CEO of cms electronics. “We look forward to a prosperous cooperation which will give benefits not only for both companies, but especially for our customers.”