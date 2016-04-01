© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Silicon Mountain adds capacity with Fuzion

To meet the demands of a growing customer base, US-based contract electronics manufacturer Silicon Mountain Contract Services (SMCS) has added a Fuzion4-120 high-speed platform to its Nampa, ID manufacturing facility.

The new Fuzion is the sixth Universal Instruments surface mount platform in the SMCS production portfolio and is being used initially for building memory modules.



“When we bought our first Universal platform and implemented new process controls in 2009, our first pass yield improved by more than 98%,” said SMCS Principal Partner, Wayne Townsend. “That was the beginning of a formidable partnership that has helped us provide exceptional value to an increasingly diverse customer base. We have several Universal platforms performing exceedingly well across a variety of applications and we feel privileged to work together with a solutions provider that continues to facilitate our growth.”



The Fuzion4-120 Platform delivers throughputs up to 140'000 cph by utilizing four 30-spindle, high-speed FZ30 placement heads. Fuzion4-120 handles components from 01005 to 30 mm square while accommodating boards up to 700 mm x 500 mm.



Townsend highlighted the performance of the new platform, noting, “The Fuzion4-120 is building more than twice the product of the previous solution in a smaller footprint, which opens up our floor space for other opportunities. In addition, the defects for this challenging product have been reduced by 75% – just fantastic!”