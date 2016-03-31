© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 31, 2016
TIMS acquires Sanyo Plastics operation in Tijuana, Mexico
EMS provider Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services (TIMS) has continued its expansion in Mexico through the acquisition of the Sanyo plastics operation in Tijuana.
TIMS currently operates a 650'000 square-feet facility that once housed the Thompson RCA consumer electronics manufacturing operations in Juarez. This latest expansion will increase the company footprint to a total of 65 large injection machines, mostly in the 1000T to 3000T range and offer over 190'000 square-feet of additional manufacturing space.
“Mexico’s manufacturing sector has witnessed a resurgence due to the strengthening economy in the USA, and the repatriation of manufacturing from China. TIMS is ideally positioned to provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets. We believe that our large tonnage capabilities make us unique in the industry" stated Nigel Thomas, Director of Acquisition Development for Tekmart International, the parent company of TIMS.
The company plans to expand the Tijuana business focus beyond consumer electronics to include automotive and eventually healthcare with the addition of multiple Fanuc electric injection machines suited for the medical molding industry. TIMS is also upgrading its paint capacity through the addition of two fully automated paint lines in the second quarter of this year and has recently expanded its offering to include mold design engineering, tool build, two- and three-shot molding and complex assemblies.
“Mexico’s manufacturing sector has witnessed a resurgence due to the strengthening economy in the USA, and the repatriation of manufacturing from China. TIMS is ideally positioned to provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets. We believe that our large tonnage capabilities make us unique in the industry" stated Nigel Thomas, Director of Acquisition Development for Tekmart International, the parent company of TIMS.
The company plans to expand the Tijuana business focus beyond consumer electronics to include automotive and eventually healthcare with the addition of multiple Fanuc electric injection machines suited for the medical molding industry. TIMS is also upgrading its paint capacity through the addition of two fully automated paint lines in the second quarter of this year and has recently expanded its offering to include mold design engineering, tool build, two- and three-shot molding and complex assemblies.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments