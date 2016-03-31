© mailthepic dreamstime.com

TIMS acquires Sanyo Plastics operation in Tijuana, Mexico

EMS provider Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services (TIMS) has continued its expansion in Mexico through the acquisition of the Sanyo plastics operation in Tijuana.

TIMS currently operates a 650'000 square-feet facility that once housed the Thompson RCA consumer electronics manufacturing operations in Juarez. This latest expansion will increase the company footprint to a total of 65 large injection machines, mostly in the 1000T to 3000T range and offer over 190'000 square-feet of additional manufacturing space.



“Mexico’s manufacturing sector has witnessed a resurgence due to the strengthening economy in the USA, and the repatriation of manufacturing from China. TIMS is ideally positioned to provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets. We believe that our large tonnage capabilities make us unique in the industry" stated Nigel Thomas, Director of Acquisition Development for Tekmart International, the parent company of TIMS.



The company plans to expand the Tijuana business focus beyond consumer electronics to include automotive and eventually healthcare with the addition of multiple Fanuc electric injection machines suited for the medical molding industry. TIMS is also upgrading its paint capacity through the addition of two fully automated paint lines in the second quarter of this year and has recently expanded its offering to include mold design engineering, tool build, two- and three-shot molding and complex assemblies.