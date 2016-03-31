© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 31, 2016
ABB to connect world’s largest offshore wind farm to UK grid
ABB will deliver a 220-kilovolt (kV) high-voltage cable system that will connect the Hornsea Project One Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea to the UK mainland grid.
The order is worth more than USD 250 million from Danish energy company DONG Energy is the third project that ABB will execute for DONG Energy, following the Burbo Bank Extension and Walney Extension links in the Irish Sea.
Hornsea Project One will be the world’s largest capacity offshore wind farm, capable of generating 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy and bringing clean electricity to well over one million UK households. ABB will supply alternating current (AC) submarine cable systems for the Eastern and Western circuit, which will transmit power across a distance of around 120 kilometers from the wind farm to the east coast of the UK.
“High-voltage cable links are playing a key role in transmitting clean power to millions of people, efficiently and reliably” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division. “This is another example of how ABB technologies enable the integration of renewable energy and lower environmental impact, a key element of the company’s Next Level strategy.”
“Hornsea Project One is record-breaking in terms of scale of energy production, physical size and its distance from shore, and we have worked together with ABB to find the best technical and commercial solutions. This joint approach has helped create the right solutions for this large and challenging project and has also enabled us to drive the lifetime costs in the right direction for the next generation of offshore wind sites” said Duncan Clark, Programme Director for Hornsea Project One at DONG Energy. “We look forward to continuing to work together with the ABB on the safe and timely execution of the project.”
