Northrop Grumman awards radar contracts to Kitron

Kitron has been selected as an international source for manufacturing of a sub-assembly related to the JSF Radar system developed by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the F-35 Lightning II.

The sub-assembly called IF Receiver was won by Kitron Norway in a best value competition. The potential value of the sub-assemblies is more than NOK 500 million (EUR 53 million) over the lifetime of the agreement.



The contract covers the initial steps of transferring technical knowhow and manufacturing prototypes for testing and validation, as well as designing and building equipment for testing the IF Receiver. This process will be on-going to mid 2017.



"This contract once more confirms that Kitron is a cost-efficient and competitive source for complex high-level assemblies. It is also proof that our supporting technical services, such as our ability to design advanced test equipment, are important for customers like Northrop Grumman. Kitron has established itself as a preferred long-term supplier for the Joint Strike Fighter," said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.



Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under the manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture the sub-assembly for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.