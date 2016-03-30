© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Efore looking to outsource manufacturing in China

Efore Plc has decided to initiate discussions with selected EMS partners on outsourcing of manufacturing as well as manufacturing support functions at the Suzhou plant in China.

The target of the outsourcing is to improve Efore’s cost structure and flexibility as well as to improve the company’s ability to expand its customer base in new markets according to the strategy. Furthermore, it aims to allow the company to allocate more resources to core competencies especially in sales and product development.



The company targets is to finalize the outsourcing negotiations by the beginning of Q3/2016.