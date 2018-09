Driving a Dyson?

© mopic _dreamstime.com

Dyson, a brand mostly known for being a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, is reportedly entering the world of cars – the electrical side.

The UK company is reportedly developing an electric vehicle at its headquarters in Wiltshire – and this with the aid of government funds. Rumours about the company – which is mostly know for its vacuum cleansers and hand dryers – developing an electric car was running wild last year, and the company refused to rule them out, according to a report in the Guardian.However, it seems as if the government accidentally spilled the beans on this story and disclosed that Dyson in fact is working on a car.According to the National Infrastructure Delivery Plan , the UK government will provide a grant of up to GBP 16 million to Dyson, to support the company's research and development for battery technology at their site in Malmesbury.However, the Guardian claims that an earlier version of the National Infrastructure Delivery Plan, published on Wednesday, said; “The government is funding Dyson to develop a new battery electric vehicle at their headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. This will secure £174m of investment in the area, creating over 500 jobs, mostly in engineering.”Last year when Dyson CEO, Max Conze, was asked about the development of an electric car, he reportedly told the Guardian: “We are ruling nothing out. Like our friends in Cupertino [Apple] we are also unhealthily obsessive when it comes to taking apart our products to make them better.”