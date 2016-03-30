© baloncici dreamstime.com

GE has found its new global HQ in Boston

GE has found a new home for its headquarters – the new HQ will be located in the Seaport District of Boston along Necco Street.

The property is under agreement to be purchased from P&G and sits at the edge of its 44 acre South Boston campus—at 5 and 6 Necco Way, representing roughly 2.5 acres.



The new headquarters will include a combination of existing buildings and new construction. The purchase includes two historic buildings, which will be renovated, and an adjoining parking lot, on which GE will construct a new building.



“South Boston is a major hub for innovation and development and GE is excited to be a part of such a dynamic and creative ecosystem that is leading the future,” said GE Vice President Ann Klee. “This centrally-located property presents an excellent opportunity to enhance the Seaport District and the surrounding community. We look forward to bringing our headquarters to South Boston.”



In Boston, GE will have roughly 800 people; 200 from corporate staff and 600 digital industrial product managers, designers and developers split between GE Digital, Current, robotics and Life Sciences.