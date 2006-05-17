Synopsys acquires Virtio

The spin-off from National Semiconductor Synopsys said it will acquire the prototyping software maker Virtio.

“Until now, Synopsys had not done much for software,” the vice president of marketing and sales Guri Stark told ElectronicsWeekly. “This will enable software designers to develop much sooner in the process”, he added.



The business rival Cadence Design has made a similar effort by investing in the software developer CoWare.