© teleplan Electronics Production | March 25, 2016
The implications of Apple’s new products on the AMS market
Apple once again had technology fans on the edge of their seats ready to see the company’s latest offerings take their turn in the lime light.
With the inside of a 6S and the outside of a 5S the SE will be another welcome addition to the iPhone family while the new smaller size iPad pro is set to bring all the capabilities of its larger equivalent but in a much more portable size.
With both of these new devices due to enter the market imminently it’s likely to only be a matter of weeks and months before people have accidents, dropping them on the floor or into water, and they inevitably end up in the hands of the aftermarket services industry.
Normally when companies such as Apple or Samsung launch new devices, AMS companies are having to think about the new more unique components that they will need to plan for and have available. In contrast, in the case of these new devices it is good news as it is highly likely that AMS companies will already have these parts in stock. We know that the iPhone SE will be using Apple’s A9 processor, an NFC chip to support for Apple Pay and a 12-megapixel camera, all of which featured in Apple’s 2015 mobile releases and components that are already circulating in the current device repair and refurbish processes.
For the AMS industry and its customers when new devices like this launch it’s crucial that effective and efficient parts management systems are in place so that these new devices can be catered for just as well as existing devices. For AMS providers it’s all about having the right part, in the right condition, in the right facility exactly when it’s needed. All without raising costs by carrying too much or too little stock.
For devices which are damaged and then returned for refurbishment and resale, being able to quickly repair the device either with new or harvested parts will also be easier as the components needed are more readily available and harvestable from existing devices. This will most likely also have a positive impact on keeping quality standards higher.
Overall this latest announcement from Apple is going to improve the AMS process for these devices as the useful lifecycle of the majority of key components is being extended across a larger product range. By reducing the need for additional sourcing and new component understanding, AMS organisations can instead focus on delivering a good control and testing process throughout, so that devices are always returned, either to the customer or for re-sale in the best possible condition, where quality is never compromised.
Author: Sven Boddington, Teleplan’s Vice President Global Marketing & Client Solutions
With both of these new devices due to enter the market imminently it’s likely to only be a matter of weeks and months before people have accidents, dropping them on the floor or into water, and they inevitably end up in the hands of the aftermarket services industry.
Normally when companies such as Apple or Samsung launch new devices, AMS companies are having to think about the new more unique components that they will need to plan for and have available. In contrast, in the case of these new devices it is good news as it is highly likely that AMS companies will already have these parts in stock. We know that the iPhone SE will be using Apple’s A9 processor, an NFC chip to support for Apple Pay and a 12-megapixel camera, all of which featured in Apple’s 2015 mobile releases and components that are already circulating in the current device repair and refurbish processes.
For the AMS industry and its customers when new devices like this launch it’s crucial that effective and efficient parts management systems are in place so that these new devices can be catered for just as well as existing devices. For AMS providers it’s all about having the right part, in the right condition, in the right facility exactly when it’s needed. All without raising costs by carrying too much or too little stock.
For devices which are damaged and then returned for refurbishment and resale, being able to quickly repair the device either with new or harvested parts will also be easier as the components needed are more readily available and harvestable from existing devices. This will most likely also have a positive impact on keeping quality standards higher.
Overall this latest announcement from Apple is going to improve the AMS process for these devices as the useful lifecycle of the majority of key components is being extended across a larger product range. By reducing the need for additional sourcing and new component understanding, AMS organisations can instead focus on delivering a good control and testing process throughout, so that devices are always returned, either to the customer or for re-sale in the best possible condition, where quality is never compromised.
Author: Sven Boddington, Teleplan’s Vice President Global Marketing & Client Solutions
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments