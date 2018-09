The implications of Apple’s new products on the AMS market

© teleplan

Apple once again had technology fans on the edge of their seats ready to see the company’s latest offerings take their turn in the lime light.

With the inside of a 6S and the outside of a 5S the SE will be another welcome addition to the iPhone family while the new smaller size iPad pro is set to bring all the capabilities of its larger equivalent but in a much more portable size.With both of these new devices due to enter the market imminently it’s likely to only be a matter of weeks and months before people have accidents, dropping them on the floor or into water, and they inevitably end up in the hands of the aftermarket services industry.Normally when companies such as Apple or Samsung launch new devices, AMS companies are having to think about the new more unique components that they will need to plan for and have available. In contrast, in the case of these new devices it is good news as it is highly likely that AMS companies will already have these parts in stock. We know that the iPhone SE will be using Apple’s A9 processor, an NFC chip to support for Apple Pay and a 12-megapixel camera, all of which featured in Apple’s 2015 mobile releases and components that are already circulating in the current device repair and refurbish processes.For the AMS industry and its customers when new devices like this launch it’s crucial that effective and efficient parts management systems are in place so that these new devices can be catered for just as well as existing devices. For AMS providers it’s all about having the right part, in the right condition, in the right facility exactly when it’s needed. All without raising costs by carrying too much or too little stock.For devices which are damaged and then returned for refurbishment and resale, being able to quickly repair the device either with new or harvested parts will also be easier as the components needed are more readily available and harvestable from existing devices. This will most likely also have a positive impact on keeping quality standards higher.Overall this latest announcement from Apple is going to improve the AMS process for these devices as the useful lifecycle of the majority of key components is being extended across a larger product range. By reducing the need for additional sourcing and new component understanding, AMS organisations can instead focus on delivering a good control and testing process throughout, so that devices are always returned, either to the customer or for re-sale in the best possible condition, where quality is never compromised.Sven Boddington, Teleplan’s Vice President Global Marketing & Client Solutions