Altus team up with MTC to develop electronics manufacturing

Altus has joined forces with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Coventry, UK, to advance the progression of high-value electronic manufacturing systems.

The distributor of capital equipment for electronic assembly is now working closely with MTC engineers in the centre’s technology laboratory to create new automated production and optical inspection equipment for the factories of the future. The MTC site itself, home to the Koh Young Zenith AOI system, will be supplying additional equipment later in 2016.



MTC was established to improve innovative manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile environment in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions.



“Many of the machines and systems we sell into the industry these days are not straightforward ‘off the shelf’ items but have many special requirements, so the opportunity to review and discuss with MTC specialists will be very beneficial. With the equipment we plan to install into the MTC production centre, we expect heavy testing and trial runs and a very positive open dialogue, which will allow us to constantly improve our offering to the wider electronics industry throughout the UK and Ireland,” said Richard Booth, General Manager, Altus.



Dr Clive Hickman, Chief Executive of MTC said the addition of Altus to its membership would enhance the centre’s capabilities in automated production and inspection systems. “If the UK is to improve its productivity and retain its place as a leader in advanced manufacturing we must grasp the opportunities presented by the rapidly moving technology in this field, which can improve competitiveness and create wealth,” he said.



The focus of this membership remains on exploring areas where Altus can cooperate in the industry to bring additional benefits to its customer base.