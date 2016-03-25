© altus Electronics Production | March 25, 2016
Altus team up with MTC to develop electronics manufacturing
Altus has joined forces with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Coventry, UK, to advance the progression of high-value electronic manufacturing systems.
The distributor of capital equipment for electronic assembly is now working closely with MTC engineers in the centre’s technology laboratory to create new automated production and optical inspection equipment for the factories of the future. The MTC site itself, home to the Koh Young Zenith AOI system, will be supplying additional equipment later in 2016.
MTC was established to improve innovative manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile environment in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions.
“Many of the machines and systems we sell into the industry these days are not straightforward ‘off the shelf’ items but have many special requirements, so the opportunity to review and discuss with MTC specialists will be very beneficial. With the equipment we plan to install into the MTC production centre, we expect heavy testing and trial runs and a very positive open dialogue, which will allow us to constantly improve our offering to the wider electronics industry throughout the UK and Ireland,” said Richard Booth, General Manager, Altus.
Dr Clive Hickman, Chief Executive of MTC said the addition of Altus to its membership would enhance the centre’s capabilities in automated production and inspection systems. “If the UK is to improve its productivity and retain its place as a leader in advanced manufacturing we must grasp the opportunities presented by the rapidly moving technology in this field, which can improve competitiveness and create wealth,” he said.
The focus of this membership remains on exploring areas where Altus can cooperate in the industry to bring additional benefits to its customer base.
MTC was established to improve innovative manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile environment in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions.
“Many of the machines and systems we sell into the industry these days are not straightforward ‘off the shelf’ items but have many special requirements, so the opportunity to review and discuss with MTC specialists will be very beneficial. With the equipment we plan to install into the MTC production centre, we expect heavy testing and trial runs and a very positive open dialogue, which will allow us to constantly improve our offering to the wider electronics industry throughout the UK and Ireland,” said Richard Booth, General Manager, Altus.
Dr Clive Hickman, Chief Executive of MTC said the addition of Altus to its membership would enhance the centre’s capabilities in automated production and inspection systems. “If the UK is to improve its productivity and retain its place as a leader in advanced manufacturing we must grasp the opportunities presented by the rapidly moving technology in this field, which can improve competitiveness and create wealth,” he said.
The focus of this membership remains on exploring areas where Altus can cooperate in the industry to bring additional benefits to its customer base.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments