Jabil to provide manufacturing for Optelian

Jabil Circuit has been selected by Optelian, a provider of optical networking solutions, to accelerate the delivery of next-generation products and services for a variety of optical transport applications.

The Optelian FLEX Architecture is used by service providers, network operators and enterprises seeking more modular and cost-effective service delivery. To that end, Optelian is taking advantage of Jabil’s manufacturing and photonics capabilities to reduce product costs, increase operational efficiencies and drive continued product innovation.



“With Jabil as our manufacturing partner, Optelian can grow and scale in ways we couldn’t before,” says Dave Weymouth, co-founder and CEO of Optelian. “We have the agility to bid on different and larger business while trusting Jabil to support our product design, engineering, supply chain and manufacturing needs.”



“Jabil is committed to helping Optelian and other companies bring completely differentiated photonics-based products, technologies and solutions to the market,” says Kenny Wilson, vice president, Optical Networking Business Unit, Jabil. “Through our strengths in optical networking and complete electronics manufacturing services,, we’re ready to harness the power of photonics while helping customers unlock their true business potential.”