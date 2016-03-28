© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 28, 2016
Hexagon acquires manufacturing software solutions provider
Swedish Hexagon AB, is acquiring Forming Technology Inc. (FTI), a provider of manufacturing software solutions designed to reduce the development time and material costs of sheet metal components.
Sheet metal is used extensively in the production of car bodies, aircraft, electronics enclosures and many other applications.
Based in Burlington, Ontario (Canada), FTI serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and appliance industries with sheet metal design, simulation, feasibility, and costing solutions.
“Closing the manufacturing feedback loop to enhance quality and productivity is an integral part of our solutions strategy,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Combining FTI’s CAE (computer-aided engineering) technologies and knowledge of automotive sheet metal applications with our CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) and metrology solutions will enable us to deliver substantial productivity gains to our automotive customers.”
