Panasonic to supply cabin services system to Boeing

Panasonic Avionics, a Panasonic unit in inflight entertainment and communications, has been selected to supply the Cabin Services System (CSS) on the new family of Boeing 777X aircraft.

Panasonic is currently the supplier of CSS on all Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 747-8 Intercontinental aircraft.



Paul Margis, President and Chief Executive Officer for Panasonic Avionics, said, “This agreement is the reflection of a growing relationship between Panasonic and Boeing. It shows the success of our efforts to combine reliability crucial for Cabin Services Systems with continued innovation benefitting flight crew and passengers, something that’s core to the 777X program."