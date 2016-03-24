© variosystems

Variosystems expands capacity with new facility in Sri Lanka

In the beginning of June 2016, Variosystems will hold its groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the company's expansion in Sri Lanka.

The company is expanding its cable business in order to meet future needs and are investing in a new 6'300 square-meter production hall. With the new investment in manufacturing space comes also the need for new employees. While the company do state in a press release that it intends to hire new people, it does not specify how many.



The facility will sit on the 80'000 square-meter of land owned by the company. The first production hall covers 8'800 square-meters (focused on electronics production) and the new – to be built – production hall will measure 6'300 square-meter (which will be focused on cable assemblies).