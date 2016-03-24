© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Wacker expands technical center in Singapore

Munich-based chemicals group Wacker is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia. The company has inaugurated its expanded technical center in Singapore.

A new laboratory has been built for developing and testing silicone elastomers for growing industries such as health care and electronics. At the same time, the labs for silicones and polymeric binders dedicated to construction applications have been expanded and newly furnished.



The regional competence center will now provide technical support for customers in the electronics, personal and health care, textile, automotive, coatings and construction industry, among others.



The region’s strong economic development, particularly with regard to electronics applications and modern construction solutions, prompted the expansion of the local facility.



“Southeast Asia is an important growth market for Wacker. Our sales in the region have grown significantly over the recent years, and we see further potential for strong future growth in the region”, explained Wacker Executive Board member Christian Hartel.



As part of the current expansion, lab space has more than doubled: A new laboratory for silicone elastomers has been established to serve fast-growing industries in the region, such as electronics, healthcare, automotive and household, to name but a few. Additionally, the labs for construction silicones and dispersible powders, which are used in dry-mix mortars for sophisticated construction applications, have been enlarged.