© norebbo dreamstime.com

Samsung to invents $300 million R&D activities in Vietnam

The country's prime minister has approved an R&D project– valued at USD 300 million – in Hanoi by Samsung Electronics Vietnam.

According to a Reuters report, citing Vietnam's government new site, the project would operate in the region for 50 years, rent free.



The South Koran company received government approval last year to raise its investment in another facility to USD 2 billion. The company's operations in Vietnam includes smartphone and TV assembly, the report continues.