Galaxy S7- equiped with IDT technology for wireless charging

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) and Samsung have teamed up to deliver wireless charging for the Galaxy S7, Samsung’s newest smartphone.

The IDT technology includes all of the hardware and software needed to enable mobile devices to be charged without a wired connection. Along with the Galaxy S7, IDT previously reported that it had joined with Samsung to provide wireless charging for the Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note5 smartphones, as well as the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch charging pad.



“We continue to work closely with Samsung to help ensure the company’s consumer products deliver high-quality wireless charging experiences,” said Mario Montana, IDT vice president and chief sales officer. “With the Galaxy S7, Samsung again delivers many innovative features, including the convenience of wireless charging via IDT’s leading wireless power technology.”



The solution is also compatible with Qi standard wireless charging pads. The chip’s highly integrated design offers high efficiency, and its flexible core architecture optimizes performance and efficiency.