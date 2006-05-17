ON Semiconductor completes fab acquisition

ON Semiconductor acquired the 8in Gresham fab of LSI Logic. The acquisition is now completed.

The acquisition will enhance ON Semiconductor´s manufacturing capability. The company paid $105 million and ON Semiconductor will take over all the employees at the former LSI plant.



"The company has gained the skilled process development engineers, operational expertise and process development know-how to help enable it to develop a larger mix of high volume, low cost, high-performance submicron analog and digital power products down to the 0.18micron level, with toolset capabilities down to the 0.13micron level in the future," said ON Semiconductor.